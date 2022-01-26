FCC approves applications for COVID-19 Telehealth Program funding, including several AZ health centers

The Federal Communications Commission today approved another 100 applications for funding related to its COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

Several Arizona health facilities have been confirmed for grants, including the Creek Valley Health Clinic in Colorado City, the Community Health Center of Yavapai in Prescott, the Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center in Globe, and Canyonlands Community Health Care in Page.

The FCC’s Telehealth Program supports health care providers’ efforts to serve patients by providing reimbursement for telecommunications and information services and connected devices necessary to enable telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FCC last year developed a system for rating applications factoring in the hardest-hit and lowest-income areas, Tribal communities and previously unfunded states and territories.