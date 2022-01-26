Flagstaff Police investigating shooting death at apartment complex

Officials with the Flagstaff Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a man inside an apartment complex Sunday.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of trespassing in progress and discovered the male deceased inside a multi-unit complex.

Initial findings indicate the man was formerly in a relationship with one of the apartment occupants and tried to gain entrance to the apartment several times.

Police say he was shot and killed by an apartment occupant. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Sean Tohannie of Tonalea, Arizona.