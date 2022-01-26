© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Police investigating shooting death at apartment complex

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 26, 2022 at 5:40 AM MST
police.jpg
Google Images
/

Officials with the Flagstaff Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a man inside an apartment complex Sunday.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of trespassing in progress and discovered the male deceased inside a multi-unit complex.

Initial findings indicate the man was formerly in a relationship with one of the apartment occupants and tried to gain entrance to the apartment several times.

Police say he was shot and killed by an apartment occupant. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Sean Tohannie of Tonalea, Arizona.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsFlagstaff Police Department
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF