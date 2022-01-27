© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona reports record number of COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 27, 2022 at 8:40 AM MST
COVID

Public health experts and overworked health care workers are reflecting on the two-year anniversary of when Arizona's first coronavirus case was found.

Dr. Joshua LaBaer of ASU's Biodesign Institute says COVID-19 has now become the leading cause of death in the state.

State health officials reported Wednesday an additional 275 deaths. LaBaer says that is the highest daily death figure during the entire pandemic.

Meanwhile, understaffed hospitals like Valleywise Health continue to juggle a high volume of COVID-19 patients. The head of the Phoenix-based hospital system says hospitalizations from COVID-19 could peak by the end of this week.

KNAU and Arizona NewsArizona COVID-19
Associated Press
