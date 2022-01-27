© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Lawyer who quit Legislature rebuked for campaign misconduct

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM MST
David Stringer, a former state legislator and lawyer from Prescott, has been officially reprimanded for unprofessional conduct during the 2020 election.

The Arizona judge who presides over attorney discipline matters has signed a formal reprimand of a lawyer and former state legislator for unprofessional conduct during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign for Yavapai County attorney.

The judge's Jan. 19 order stemmed from an agreement in which ex-Rep. David Stringer acknowledged sending campaign mailers that mischaracterized court rulings to impugn County Attorney Sheila Polk’s character.

Stringer resigned from the Legislature in 2019 after it was revealed that he was arrested in 1983 and accused of paying teenage boys for sex.

Stringer denied that allegation and said he struck a deferred prosecution agreement because of a chance that he could lose.

