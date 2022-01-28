Another ASU football coach resigns amid NCAA recruitment investigation

The Associated Press reports that Arizona State University offensive football coordinator Zak Hill has resigned amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations.

A person familiar with the incident spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Hill is the fourth assistant to leave the program this week. Wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and secondary coach Chris Hawkins were fired for cause, and tight ends coach Adam Breneman resigned.

All three were placed on administrative leave prior to the 2021 season in the wake of an investigation into ASU’s hosting of recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period, among other possible infractions.