© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Another ASU football coach resigns amid NCAA recruitment investigation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM MST
Zak Hill, file image
Zak Hill/Twitter
/

The Associated Press reports that Arizona State University offensive football coordinator Zak Hill has resigned amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations.

A person familiar with the incident spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Hill is the fourth assistant to leave the program this week. Wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and secondary coach Chris Hawkins were fired for cause, and tight ends coach Adam Breneman resigned.

All three were placed on administrative leave prior to the 2021 season in the wake of an investigation into ASU’s hosting of recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period, among other possible infractions.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona Newsarizona newssportsarizona state university
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press