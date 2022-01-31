© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Kingman man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed his girlfriend

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 31, 2022 at 5:45 AM MST
police.jpg
Google Images
/

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a Kingman man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left his girlfriend dead.

They say 37-year-old Brandon Lewis St. Ours is being held on suspicion of manslaughter by domestic violence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Sheriff’s officials say a female pedestrian was declared dead on arrival at a hospital following Saturday night’s crash. Her name hasn't been released yet.

Ours and his girlfriend argued at a residence before being asked to leave according to witnesses. Investigators say the woman refused to get into Ours’ vehicle and walked away from the scene.

Sheriff’s officials say Ours drove around looking for his girlfriend and allegedly struck her with the vehicle and fled the scene before being arrested.

