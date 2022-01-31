© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Mexican gray wolf seen at the border, found with gunshot wound

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 31, 2022 at 6:10 AM MST
Mexican_Gray_Wolf.jpg
endangeredwolfcenter.org
/

An endangered Mexican gray wolf that drew media attention late last year after it appeared to spend five days pacing along the border fence separating New Mexico from Mexico has been found with a serious gunshot wound.

The Center for Biological Diversity announced Friday evening that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service used a helicopter to track the injured wolf and used a tranquilizer dart to sedate it.

The animal called “Mr. Goodbar” was then taken to the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo and veterinarians planned to amputate part or all of its injured leg.

Michael Robinson of the Center for Biological Diversity says the wolf will probably be released back to the wild after it recovers.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona NewsMexican Gray Wolves
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press