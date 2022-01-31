© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Yuma fire department names first female chief

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 31, 2022 at 6:57 AM MST
Melissa Hilbert
Photo: Rural Metro Fire
/
Rural Metro Fire
Rural Metro Fire

A 22-year firefighting veteran has become the first female fire chief in the 75-year history of Rural Metro Fire, a private firefighting company based in Scottsdale.

Melissa Hilpert assumed her duties of overseeing Rural Metro’s fire stations in the Yuma area of southwestern Arizona this month. Hilpert said as a woman she feels “it’s important to let other women know that there can only be a barrier to their success if they allow one."

Hilpert began her career with the Rural Metro Fire as a reserve firefighter and EMT in 2000. She also has worked as a certified paramedic firefighter, wildland firefighter, rescue diver and in various supervisory positions.

Associated Press
