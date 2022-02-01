USDA invests millions in rural Arizona infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $8 million to build and improve critical community facilities and infrastructure in rural Arizona. The announcement was made Monday by USDA Arizona State Director, Charlene Fernandez.

The funding is aimed at increasing access to community services and education. Projects include essential repairs and improvements at the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, vehicle and equipment purchases to support local agriculture for the Foundation for Little Colorado Revitalization, the installation of a fire suppression system at the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition, and housing facility improvements at Steps to Recovery Homes in Yavapai County.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

For more information, visit: https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/community-facilities/community-facilities-direct-loan-grant-program.