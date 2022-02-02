© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona GOP bill advances, would require ID for some early voters

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 2, 2022 at 4:47 PM MST
Arizona Republican lawmakers have advanced legislation requiring voters to show identification when they drop off a mail ballot at a polling place.

Election officials say the bill approved Wednesday would lead to longer lines on Election Day.

Republicans on the House Government & Elections Committee approved the measure in a party-line vote. They say it would add an additional layer of security.

Democrats say the bill serves no purpose but would make it harder for people to use the early voting system and disenfranchise some voters.

The measure is one of dozens of bills under consideration that would overhaul the way votes are cast and counted in Arizona.

Associated Press
