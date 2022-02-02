O'Halleran re-introduces Dine'College Act to support higher education opportunities for Navajo students, families

Arizona Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran has introduced the Dine’College Act of 2022 to provide critical funding for higher education opportunities for Navajo students and families.

O’Halleran originally introduced the Act in 2018, and has re-introduced it annually since. It allocates $7.5 million in funding to Dine’ College for capital improvement projects and operational funding.

The president of the college, Dr. Charles Roessel, expressed support for the bill in a press release today, saying it was an investment in Navajo students and the higher educational needs of the Navajo people.

https://ohalleran.house.gov/sites/ohalleran.house.gov/files/documents/OHALLE_185_xml.pdf