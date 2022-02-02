© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian names first Indigenous woman as director

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 2, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST
Cynthia Chavez Lamar
Walter Lamar
/

An Indigenous woman from New Mexico has been named to lead the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.

Cynthia Chavez Lamar will be the first Native American woman to serve as the museum's director when she takes over Feb. 14. She's currently the acting associate director for collections and operations.

Chavez Lamar is an enrolled member at San Felipe Pueblo and an accomplished curator, author and scholar whose research has focused on Southwest Native art.

The museum’s collection includes more than 1 million objects and photographs and more than 500,000 digitized images, films and other media documenting Native American communities, events and organizations.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press