U.S. Air Force launching environmental impact study

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 2, 2022 at 5:58 AM MST
The U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter

The U.S. Air Force is launching an environmental impact study of proposed changes to large flight training areas in rural Arizona to allow military aircraft to fly lower, practice later at night and cover more territory.

Three alternatives to be studied would change flight restrictions in areas northwest of Phoenix, west and southwest of Tucson and in parts of southeastern and east-central Arizona extending in western New Mexico. A fourth alternative on the table would leave the flight areas as they are now.

The areas are used for flights from Air Force and Air National Guard bases in Glendale and Tucson.

Associated Press
