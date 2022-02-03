© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Republican Party Chair files lawsuit against Jan. 6 committee

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 3, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST
kelli_ward_ross_ap.jpeg
Associated Press | Ross D. Franklin
/

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband have filed a lawsuit seeking to block a subpoena of their phone records by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Kelli Ward and Michael Ward were presidential electors who would have voted for Donald Trump in the Electoral College had he won Arizona. Both signed a document falsely claiming they were Arizona’s true electors, despite Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Lawyers for the Wards, who are both physicians, argue that turning over their phone records would compromise the private health information of their patients. They also say it would violate their 1st Amendment rights.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona Newsarizona republican party
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press