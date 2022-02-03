© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Bipartisan state bill focuses on housing crisis

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 3, 2022 at 5:53 AM MST
Arizona’s housing crisis is the focus of new bipartisan legislation announced Wednesday that aims to increase the state's supply of low income units and set aside $89 million to combat homelessness.

State Representatives Steve Kaiser, a Republican, and César Chávez, a Democrat, said their proposed law would improve housing availability and affordability in every part of Arizona.

The Phoenix-based lawmakers said their measure would address the state’s housing shortfall and rising home payments and rents that have made housing costs burdensome for many Arizona residents.

Kaiser said housing occupancy rates in Arizona are at 98%, a 40-year high.

housing crisis
Associated Press
