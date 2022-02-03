© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flags on Navajo Nation to fly at half-staff in honor of U.S. Army veteran

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM MST
Kevin Carl Smith
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
/
Flags on the Navajo Nation will be flown at half staff on Friday in honor of U.S. Army veteran and tribal member Kevin Carl Smith who died recently at age 38.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has ordered flags on the reservation be flown at half staff on Friday in honor of U.S. Army veteran and tribal member Kevin Carl Smith.

The 38-year-old died recently and officials did not announce the cause.

Smith was from Mexican Springs, N.M. He served four years in the Army as a crew member of the Alpha Company 2/37 Armor Battalion 1st Platoon, and earned honors including the Purple Heart Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Navajo leaders praised Smith for his service and said he devoted his life to serving others and the Navajo Nation.

He is survived by his wife and six children.

A celebration of life memorial will be held Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Aztec, New Mexico.

Navajo Nation U.S. Army Local News
KNAU STAFF
