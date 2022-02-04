© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Plan to gun down feral cattle spurs concern among ranchers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 4, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST
Feral Cattle
Clinton Christensen/Courtesy of the White Water Preserve
/
An estimated 150 unbranded feral bulls and cows roam the new Sand to Snow National Monument near Palm Springs, Calif. Federal wildlife officials plan to gun down feral cattle on the Gila National Forest along the Arizona-New Mexico border.

One national forest near the New Mexico-Arizona border has had a problem with feral cattle for years.

Federal wildlife agents plan to put more of a dent in the population next week by gunning down the animals via helicopter.

But the New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association is concerned about the agents' ability to delineate branded from unbranded livestock.

There also are concerns that leaving cow carcasses on the landscape will only help attract wolves and put livestock at greater risk of predation.

Federal officials didn't immediately say how many cattle will be targeting during the operation on the Gila National Forest.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona Newswildlifecattle
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press