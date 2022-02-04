Tusayan woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Grand Canyon National Park

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a Tusayan woman was killed Wednesday evening when the vehicle she was driving collided with a tree.

According to the park, the single-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 64 near the South Rim entrance station.

Rangers and medical personnel performed resuscitation efforts on 26-year-old Haley McCormick but were unsuccessful.

Authorities closed the highway until after midnight in order to clear the scene and investigate.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety along with the National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation into the incident.