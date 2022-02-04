© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Tusayan woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Grand Canyon National Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:55 PM MST
Grand Canyon South Rim Entrance
NPS
/
The South Rim entrance station at Grand Canyon National Park

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a Tusayan woman was killed Wednesday evening when the vehicle she was driving collided with a tree.

According to the park, the single-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 64 near the South Rim entrance station.

Rangers and medical personnel performed resuscitation efforts on 26-year-old Haley McCormick but were unsuccessful.

Authorities closed the highway until after midnight in order to clear the scene and investigate.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety along with the National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation into the incident.

