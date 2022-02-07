© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ man unknowingly wins Vegas jackpot worth nearly $230,000

By Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST
Slot Machine One Handed Bandit Game. Rolling Drums. Casinos and Gambling Industry.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board says its investigation tracked down an Arizona man who left Las Vegas after a visit last month without knowing he’d won a nearly $230,000 slot machine jackpot.

The board said the machine being played by Robert Taylor malfunctioned due to a “communication error” and neither he nor the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino realized that he’d won a progressive jackpot the evening of Jan. 8.

The board said it then began an investigation and identified Taylor after two weeks of checking surveillance video, conducting witness interviews, studying electronic purchase records and reviewing ride-sharing data.

Taylor's hometown was not released.

Associated Press
