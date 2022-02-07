Ducey orders flags at half-state in honor of Maricopa County judge killed in hit and run

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Judge Rosa Mroz died Saturday after being critically injured when she was struck by a car three days earlier.

The court said Mroz died from injuries suffered in the crash, which remains under investigation by Phoenix police.

Presiding Judge Joseph Welty said Mroz “was a gifted jurist, a dedicated public servant and a true friend."

Police said Mroz was critically injured Wednesday while crossing an intersection on foot. Preliminary information indicated the car that struck her didn’t stop for a red light.

Mroz has appointed a judge in 2004.

Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff today in honor of Mroz.