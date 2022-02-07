© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Ducey orders flags at half-state in honor of Maricopa County judge killed in hit and run

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 6:28 AM MST
Rosa Mroz
Maricopa County Superior Court
/

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Judge Rosa Mroz died Saturday after being critically injured when she was struck by a car three days earlier.

The court said Mroz died from injuries suffered in the crash, which remains under investigation by Phoenix police.

Presiding Judge Joseph Welty said Mroz “was a gifted jurist, a dedicated public servant and a true friend."

Police said Mroz was critically injured Wednesday while crossing an intersection on foot. Preliminary information indicated the car that struck her didn’t stop for a red light.

Mroz has appointed a judge in 2004.

Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff today in honor of Mroz.

