State AG races become litmus test for GOP election claims

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 2:23 PM MST
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
AP, file
/
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich isn't seeking reelection and is instead running for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate to take on Democrat Mark Kelly.

Races for state attorneys general are emerging as important battlegrounds this year as Republicans seek to expand their reach in the office sometimes referred to as “the people's lawyer.”

Democrats are concerned about the emergence of far-right candidates running for attorney general and what that could mean for election challenges related to the 2024 presidential election.

Tight races are expected this year in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, where Democrats won the job four years ago.

But there could be major shifts even in some states where Republicans already hold the office because loyalty to former President Donald Trump has become a litmus test in some GOP primaries.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News attorney general2022 Election
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press