© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ bill would mandate outside investigation of police shootings, use of deadly force

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 8, 2022 at 6:26 AM MST
police line
carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

Under a measure unanimously approved by a House committee police shootings and any other use of deadly force by law enforcement officers in Arizona would be required to be investigated by a new division of the Arizona Department of Public Safety or an outside agency.

The proposal by Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers was developed with input from major Arizona law enforcement agencies over the past year.

It emerges after years of growing national concern about police agencies investigating their own officers after a deadly encounter.

Bowers called the proposal one of the largest reforms involving use of force in state history that is designed to rebuild public trust.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsarizona police
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press