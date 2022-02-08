© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dropping statewide

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published February 8, 2022 at 2:45 PM MST
covid_test.jpg

COVID-19 cases statewide have declined sharply in recent days, with the number of patients hospitalized due to the virus dropping to the fewest since January 8th of this year and nearly 25% below the January 27th post-holiday omicron surge peak.

ICU patient numbers are also declining. Monday’s dashboard update from the Arizona Department of Health Services reports 565 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds as of Sunday, the fewest since mid-November, 2021.

The seven-day average for newly reported cases dropped below 10,000 over the weekend for the first time since early January, 2022.

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/data/index.php

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/arizona-covid-cases.html

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsCOVID-19public healthOmicron variant