COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dropping statewide

COVID-19 cases statewide have declined sharply in recent days, with the number of patients hospitalized due to the virus dropping to the fewest since January 8th of this year and nearly 25% below the January 27th post-holiday omicron surge peak.

ICU patient numbers are also declining. Monday’s dashboard update from the Arizona Department of Health Services reports 565 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds as of Sunday, the fewest since mid-November, 2021.

The seven-day average for newly reported cases dropped below 10,000 over the weekend for the first time since early January, 2022.

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/data/index.php

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/arizona-covid-cases.html