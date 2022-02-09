© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Secretary of State is suing Attorney General Mark Brnovich

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 9, 2022 at 5:41 AM MST
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
AP
/

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is suing Attorney General Mark Brnovich after he threatened to prosecute her if she temporarily shuts down an online system that allows election candidates to collect qualifying signatures for the ballot.

The suit was announced by the state’s top election official and Democratic candidate for governor on Tuesday. It says Brnovich is “threatening the Secretary with criminal prosecution for performing her duties as the state’s chief elections officer.”

Hobbs wants a judge to prohibit the Republican attorney general from investigating or prosecuting her. A spokeswoman for Brnovich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hobbs says the online system needs to be updated with the state's new legislative districts.

