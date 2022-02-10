© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Republican lawmakers push state Supreme Court to change voter-approved wealth tax

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 10, 2022 at 5:53 AM MST
Republican lawmakers are urging the Arizona Supreme Court to immediately rule that a voter-approved tax on the wealthy can’t be enforced.

They say the high court already found a key provision unconstitutional and a trial court judge is needlessly delaying issuing a ruling that would effectively kill Proposition 208.

The request in the case filed by House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Senate President Karen Fann and other opponents of the tax says that the high court in August left Superior Court Judge John Hannah only the job of determining if the new tax puts school spending above the constitutional cap and they say it clearly does.

Backers of the tax did not comment Wednesday. 

KNAU and Arizona News AZ Supreme Courtarizona taxes
Associated Press
