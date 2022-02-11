© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Five officers shot in early morning Phoenix ambush, suspect found dead

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM MST
police_lights_0.jpg

Police say five Phoenix police officers were shot after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home, including four who were wounded while trying to take a baby to safety.

Four more officers were injured by shrapnel and ricocheting bullets in the Friday morning ambush.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Jeri Williams tells reporters that all of the officers are expected to survive.

Police say the suspect was found dead in the home following a barricade situation, and a woman at the home was critically injured.

They say a baby had been inside and at some point was placed outside on the ground. The baby was unharmed.

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsarizona police
Associated Press
