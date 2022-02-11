© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Former AZ Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford has died

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 11, 2022 at 5:45 AM MST
Sen. Olivia Cajero Bedford
Olivia Cajero Bedford (Twitter Photo/@AZHouseDems)
Olivia Cajero Bedford (Twitter Photo/@AZHouseDems)
Former Sen. Olivia Cajero Bedford

Former Arizona lawmaker Olivia Cajero Bedford has died. She served eight years in both the state House and Senate, she was 83. Bedford's death was announced Thursday on the Senate floor.

Bedford, a Democrat who represented Tucson, was in the state House from 2003-10 and the state Senate from 2011-18.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says Bedford was among a line of Cajeros that served in the state Legislature almost continuously for more than 40 years.

Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday to honor Bedford.

