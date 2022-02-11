© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

New House bill would prohibit cat declawing in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM MST
cat claws

A bill is moving through the Arizona House that would make it illegal to declaw cats.

HB2224 would ban pet owners from declawing their cats and impose fines up to $1,500. Veterinarians who perform the procedure would face license suspension.

The bill is sponsored by Democratic Representative Amish Shah of Phoenix. Shah says declawing “has been widely condemned as cruelty and…is illegal in 40 countries.”

The Humane Society and ASPCA both say declawing is an unnecessary practice that leaves cats defenseless and can often lead them to react in other ways, like biting.

Studies show declawed cats are at higher risk for aggressive behavior, trouble using the litter box and back pain.

Associated Press
