Prescott man arrested for allegedly robbing a Flagstaff bank twice in two years

A Prescott man was taken into custody Friday morning following a bank robbery in Flagstaff. It’s the second time in two years he’s been arrested for nearly identical crimes at the very same location.

According to Flagstaff Police, 68-year-old Robert Rickman is the sole suspect in Friday morning’s armed robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on Milton Road. Officials say it occurred around 9:30 a.m. and surveillance camera footage shows the white-haired man with glasses wearing a bomber jacket facing a bank teller.

According to police, Rickman was arrested about an hour later in the downtown area after he was identified by bank employees.

Officials haven’t revealed what kind of weapon was used during the robbery or whether the suspect left the bank with money or other objects.

In April 2020, Rickman robbed the very same Flagstaff Wells Fargo, and police say he was eventually convicted of a lesser charge for the crime. Rickman was also arrested and charged with arson for allegedly setting a mailbox on fire near a Flagstaff Safeway shortly before that bank robbery.

He’s currently being housed at the Coconino County Detention Facility.