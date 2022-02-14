© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

GOP Arizona Rep. Schweikert fined in campaign spending case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., makes a point during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rep. Schweikert has agreed to pay a $50,000 fine and admit to 11 violations to settle a long-running investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee it was announced Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Republican Congressman David Schweikert's campaign committee has been hit with a $125,000 fine by the Federal Elections Commission for misreporting spending and diverting some campaign funds for personal use.

The commission action comes nearly two years after Schweikert himself agreed to pay a $50,000 fine and admit to 11 violations to settle a long-running investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee.

Schweikert has blamed his former chief of staff for many of the issues, with his campaign consultant repeating that on Monday. But the FEC report says Schweikert was responsible for many of the problems.

He represents parts of north Phoenix and the northeastern Phoenix suburbs.

KNAU and Arizona News David SchweikertcongressU.S. House of Representativeshouse ethics committeeethics complaints
Associated Press
