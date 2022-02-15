© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM MST
Palin
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File
/
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin reacts as she leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times.

A jury in New York on Tuesday rejected the Republican’s claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

The Times acknowledged that the 2017 editorial had wrongly suggested Palin’s political action committee helped inspire a 2011 Arizona shooting that killed six and severely wounded former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

But the paper said the mistake wasn’t intentional.

The verdict came after a judge said he would rule to dismiss the case, making an appeal a near certainty.

