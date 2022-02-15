© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Reports: Prosecutors call on county attorney to step down

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 15, 2022 at 1:29 PM MST
Phoenix-area media outlets report that senior Maricopa County prosecutors have formally called on County Attorney Allister Adel to resign, saying her recent performance in office is a distraction undermining the agency.

Adel did not immediately respond to an emailed request by The Associated Press for comment.

The letter sent Monday by chiefs of multiple criminal divisions called into question Adel's ability to do her job.

It said she was rarely the office, showed signs of being inebriated during phone calls and didn't provide needed leadership.

KNAU and Arizona News Maricopa County Attorney's Office
Associated Press
