© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Review of 16 deaths in tribal lockup prompt U.S. reforms

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 15, 2022 at 5:35 AM MST
jail.jpg

The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs has announced a series of reforms after reviewing the deaths of 16 inmates in correctional facilities it oversees.

The agency did not publicly release the details of its review, making it difficult to gauge what prompted the reforms that it says will protect the rights, dignity and safety of tribal members taken into custody.

The reforms include policy changes to quicken the response to in-custody deaths and regular updates to the bureau's Office of Justice Services. Other reforms focus on training and working with other federal agencies to define the roles of investigators.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Bureau of Indian Affairsjails
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press