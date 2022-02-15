Statewide COVID-19 cases on the decline

The COVID-19 pandemic is showing signs of slowing down across the state, as Arizona Department of Health officials reported 2,685 new known cases of COVID-19 and just one (1) death Sunday. On Tuesday, officials announced 1,740 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths. That continues a steady decline in cases since a record high of nearly 28,000 cases were reported in the state on January 22 of this year.

Because of delays in reporting, and other factors, health officials say it’s hard to determine whether daily deaths are declining at a similar rate. The Department of Health dashboard says nearly 70% of Arizonans have now been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Navajo Health Department reported 29 new known cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. Navajo Nation leaders continue to urge tribal members to get vaccinated and boosted with 65% of tribal members reported as having received the vaccine.

In a press release Monday, Mohave County reported 339 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since last Thursday. That’s over 200 fewer cases than a week ago covering the same time period. Four deaths due to the virus were also reported.

The New York Times has been tracking COVID-19 in Arizona and reports 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County on Monday, while Coconino County reported 40 new cases.

