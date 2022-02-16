© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Gabby Giffords hospitalized for appendicitis

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM MST
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords has been admitted to a hospital with appendicitis. The illness was announced Wednesday by the office of Giffords’ husband, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly.

Giffords was forced to give up her promising political career when she was shot in the head in an assassination attempt in 2011 in Tucson.

She has since become a staunch advocate for gun law reform.

A spokesperson for Kelly says Giffords checked into the hospital on Tuesday and Kelly is returning to Tucson to be with her.

