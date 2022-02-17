Man arrested for alleged assault on U.S. Forest Service agent near Jerome

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with an assault on a U.S. Forest Service agent in northern Arizona.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say Jerome police took 33-year-old Jonathan Kip Medford into custody Wednesday.

They say the forest service agent received a complaint Tuesday about someone blocking the roadway between Cottonwood and Sedona.

The agent went to the scene and authorities say Medford was there with a knife in a sheath on his hip and became argumentative.

The agent tried to handcuff Medford after he provided false identification and a scuffle ensued before the suspect fled.

Sheriff’s officials say the agent received medical care at the scene.