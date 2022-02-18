© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Hospitals still crowded despite fewer COVID-19 cases

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 18, 2022 at 5:57 AM MST
Arizona hospitals remain crowded even as COVID-19 patient counts are dropping statewide. Fewer additional confirmed infections and virus-related deaths are also being reported.

COVID-19 patients occupied only 22% of inpatient beds as of Wednesday, down from a six-month high of 41% on Jan. 27.

However, inpatient beds overall remain nearly full because more non-COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. That's according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 patients still account for about 70% of emergency room usage.

Associated Press
