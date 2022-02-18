© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
MLB cancels spring training games through March 4 due to lockout

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST
Closeup of an old, worn baseball

Major League Baseball has canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout.

The work stoppage was in its 79th day Friday, a day after economic talks between the management and the Major League Baseball Players Association lasted just 15 minutes.

Negotiators are set to resume talks on core economics on Monday. MLB officials say members of the owners’ negotiating committee will attend the session on central issues of the dispute.

The lockout began Dec. 2. Exhibition games had been set to start Feb. 26 in Arizona and Florida.

