Former AZ Senator David Bradley has died at age 69, Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff

Governor Doug Ducey yesterday ordered flags at half-staff at all state buildings in honor of former Senator David T. Bradley.

The long-time public servant died on Saturday at the age of 69.

Bradley was a public servant for 25 years, serving in the Navy, as a social worker for the state, and in the Arizona Legislature for 16 years.

While in the Senate, Bradley was Minority Leader for two years, during which time he worked across the aisle.

He was a licensed professional counselor and played an integral role in youth development.

Governor Ducey called Bradley a “true statesman who made a positive impact on the lives of many Arizonans.”