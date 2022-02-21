© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo Nation will maintain mask mandate

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 21, 2022 at 6:55 AM MST
The Navajo Nation says it will maintain a mask mandate even as the last of the states around it dropped the requirement.

The tribe implemented a mask mandate early on in the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents and visitors on the reservation that extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona are required to wear masks in public.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise announcement Thursday, February 17, to lift the state's mask mandate. Utah's requirement for most public settings was short-lived. Arizona never had a statewide mask mandate.

