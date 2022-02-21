Supreme Court to weigh in on policy that asylum seekers wait in Mexico

The Supreme Court is giving the Biden administration a quick hearing on its effort to scrap a Trump-era border policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court.

The justices agreed Friday to hear the administration’s appeal of lower court rulings that forced it to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy that then-President Donald Trump introduced in 2019.

Arguments will take place in April, with a decision expected by late June.

President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office. But after Republican-led states sued, a federal judge ordered the policy put back in place, and a three-judge appeals court panel agreed.