Wind Advisory for Coconino County as big winter storm approaches

A series of strengthening storm systems will bring increased winds, colder weather, snow and rain to the region beginning Monday and continuing through Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of northern Arizona; the strongest winds expected Monday afternoon and evening with gusts up to 55 mph at times.

The heaviest rain and snowfall will be late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Significant snow accumulations between 5-10 inches expected in areas including Flagstaff, Williams, Winslow and Payson. Higher totals are expected along the Mogollon Rim, with light snow accumulations possible down to 4000 ft.

Snow will continue across the eastern portion of the area through early Thursday morning.