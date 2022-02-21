© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Wind Advisory for Coconino County as big winter storm approaches

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 21, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST
blog-2012-1116-snowplow.jpg
ADOT
/

A series of strengthening storm systems will bring increased winds, colder weather, snow and rain to the region beginning Monday and continuing through Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of northern Arizona; the strongest winds expected Monday afternoon and evening with gusts up to 55 mph at times.

The heaviest rain and snowfall will be late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Significant snow accumulations between 5-10 inches expected in areas including Flagstaff, Williams, Winslow and Payson. Higher totals are expected along the Mogollon Rim, with light snow accumulations possible down to 4000 ft.

Snow will continue across the eastern portion of the area through early Thursday morning.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newssnow stormWIND ADVISORY
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF