Flagstaff and Williams Unified School Districts cancel classes due to powerful winter storm

UPDATED CURRENT SCHOOL CLOSURE LIST:



Flagstaff Unified School District

Williams Unified School District

All 4 Montessori schools of Flagstaff

Flagstaff Junior Academy

Both the Flagstaff and Williams Unified School Districts have decided to cancel all classes Wednesday, February 23, 2022, due to a powerful winter storm expected to drop nearly a foot of snow across the region.

The closures also apply to before and after-school programs, as well as food services.

Private and charter schools generally follow the lead of the larger district in the region. However, families and students may want to check their school’s website or social media platforms for specific information.

Real-time weather and road information is available by calling 511, or going online to www.az.511.gov. Following Twitter feeds for The Arizona Department of Transportation (@ArizonaDOT) and the National weather Service (@NWSFlagstaff) will give the most up to date travel and storm information.

If you would like your school added to the closure/delay list, please email the information to

gillian.ferris@nau.edu.

