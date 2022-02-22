New sports camp will focus on kids with visual impairments in the Four Corners region

A new sports camp has been designed for children with visual impairments living in the Four Corners area.

Organizers with Camp Abilities Four Corners say the new camp is for kids ages 9-17 and will kick off in June at the Historic Cameron Trading Post.

Activities will also take place in Flagstaff, Tuba City and at the Grand Canyon.

The young athletes will learn to hike, golf, swim and play basketball. Organizers say many kids with visual impairments are left out of athletic activities at school and at home.

The new camp will encourage them to participate fully in sports and other recreational activities that support a healthy lifestyle and community.

All athletes, coaches and staff must be fully vaccinated as per national, state and Navajo Nation guidelines.

Some scholarships are available. Information is online at www.campabilitiesfourcorners.org.