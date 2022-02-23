NAU to close early Wednesday, 2-hour delayed start Thursday due to snow storm

Northern Arizona University is closing at 3:45 p.m. today to allow NAU, city and county crews time and access to clear snow and allow everyone on campus ample time to get home safely.

Flagstaff Mountain classes beginning after 3:45 p.m. are canceled and university offices will be closed.

All campus dining locations will be closing at 8 p.m., including restaurants that are typically open for late night pick-up and dine-in.

Please check the NAUgo app for updated campus dining hours of operation.

Given the forecasted bitterly cold conditions overnight, NAU will have a two-hour delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 24, to allow street crews to clear roadways.

Classes before 10 a.m. are canceled and university offices will be closed until 10 a.m.