© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

NAU to close early Wednesday, 2-hour delayed start Thursday due to snow storm

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM MST
nau.jpg
NAU News
/

Northern Arizona University is closing at 3:45 p.m. today to allow NAU, city and county crews time and access to clear snow and allow everyone on campus ample time to get home safely.

Flagstaff Mountain classes beginning after 3:45 p.m. are canceled and university offices will be closed.

All campus dining locations will be closing at 8 p.m., including restaurants that are typically open for late night pick-up and dine-in.

Please check the NAUgo app for updated campus dining hours of operation.

Given the forecasted bitterly cold conditions overnight, NAU will have a two-hour delayed start on Thursday, Feb. 24, to allow street crews to clear roadways.

Classes before 10 a.m. are canceled and university offices will be closed until 10 a.m.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsNAUNorthern Arizona Universitysnowsnow removalPublic Safety
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF