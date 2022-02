School closures and public works delay list for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

A major winter storm has led to the cancellation of schools across northern Arizona. Some city and county agencies are on a 2-hour delayed start today.

Here is a current, running list of closures and delays across the region:

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Flagstaff Unified School District

Williams Unified School District

Blue Ridge Unified School District

Coconino Community College

Montessori schools of Flagstaff

Flagstaff Junior Academy

SCHOOL/AGENCY 2-HOUR DELAYS:

Northern Arizona University

Yavapai College

Prescott Unified School District

City of Flagstaff non-essential staff

Coconino County non-essential staff