ADOT reopens highways in northern Arizona after heavy snowfall

The Arizona Department of Transportation has reopened all highways in northern Arizona that the agency had closed because of heavy snowfall throughout the region.

ADOT again allowed traffic to flow Thursday morning on Interstate 40 between Winslow and Holbrook.

Sections of State Route 87 between Payson and Winslow as well as SR 89A between Flagstaff and Sedona were also closed Wednesday but have since reopened.

ADOT still urges caution on the region’s roadways. For the most up-to-date travel information see az511.gov or call 511.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, says this week’s winter storm brought substantial snowfall to northern Arizona.

Forest Lakes received 19 inches, Williams got 15.5 inches and Kachina Village recorded 14.5 inches from the storm.

Downtown Flagstaff received 14.3 inches and 12.3 inches were recorded at the Flagstaff airport. About 8.5 inches of snow fell in Ash Fork and 7 inches came down in Star Valley.