KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Controller to complete mailing of elder Hardship Assistance checks

Published February 24, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST
Published February 24, 2022 at 3:13 PM MST
The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller today will complete the mailing of American Rescue Plan Act Hardship Assistance checks.

About 46,000 Tribal elders who previously received CARES Act Hardship Assistance will each receive $2,000.

The next phase will be the printing of checks for previous hardship assistance recipients below the age of 60 years, with the exception of new applicants and individuals that have outstanding issues such as changes to their mailing address.

The Office of the Controller will continue accepting new applications for the Hardship Assistance Program for enrolled members of the Navajo Nation, who did not previously receive Hardship Assistance.

Applications must be submitted no later than December 30, 2022. They are available at: www.nnooc.org.

KNAU STAFF
