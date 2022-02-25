Judge declines Hobbs request to block AG threats
An Arizona judge this week declined Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’s request for an order blocking Attorney General Mark Brnovich from prosecuting her if she temporarily shuts down a candidate signature portal for a required update.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joan Sinclair said the request is “premature” in a ruling issued Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for Hobbs said she will continue with plans to shut down on March 11 the “E-Qual” system.
Candidates use that system collect signatures they need to appear on the ballot.
A shutdown is required to load the new maps adopted from the latest redistricting process.