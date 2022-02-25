© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge declines Hobbs request to block AG threats

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 25, 2022 at 2:18 PM MST
An Arizona judge this week declined Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’s request for an order blocking Attorney General Mark Brnovich from prosecuting her if she temporarily shuts down a candidate signature portal for a required update.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joan Sinclair said the request is “premature” in a ruling issued Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Hobbs said she will continue with plans to shut down on March 11 the “E-Qual” system.

Candidates use that system collect signatures they need to appear on the ballot.

A shutdown is required to load the new maps adopted from the latest redistricting process.

Associated Press
