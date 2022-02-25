© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Republicans help defeat Arizona abortion pill ban

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 25, 2022 at 2:15 PM MST
Michelle Udall
Ross D. Franklin/AP
/
Pool AP
Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, is sworn in during the opening of the Arizona Legislature at the state Capitol Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Phoenix. Udall defected from a united GOP front on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, to defeat a measure that would have banned manufacturing or prescribing medication that would cause an abortion. The bill that unexpectedly failed would have eliminated the choice used by half of the people who have abortions in the state, leaving a surgical procedure as the only option. "Members, I am about as pro-life as they come," Udall of Mesa said as she joined all Democrats in voting against the measure. "However, in my research of some of these medications, they are used for other purposes as well.

Three Republicans in the Arizona House defected from a united GOP front to defeat a measure banning manufacturing or prescribing medication that would cause an abortion.

The bill that unexpectedly failed Thursday evening would have eliminated the choice used by half of the people who have abortions in the state, leaving only surgery as an option.

It is one of two major anti-abortion bills in the Republican-controlled Legislature this year.

The other outlaws abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and has passed the Senate.

Of the 13,186 abortions in Arizona in 2020 half were done using medication and only 636 came after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

